Beyea living her dream moving up to PASS Mods



OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME (WWLP)- Ashley Beyea will make her dream come true in 2020 as she will be racing in the PASS (Pro All Star Series) Mods. Beyea and her husband Mike went to purchase a PASS Mod just a couple of weeks ago. Beyea told 22News that she thought it would never be possible.



” Being in racing for the last 13 years with my husband. Being in racing was always a dream. Actually racing a race car is pretty cool.. I got to race go-karts the last few years which I thought would never happen.” Beyea Said

When the PASS Mod tour kicked off, Ashley and her husband Mike thought that it would be a good division for them to start in. The deal with the mod came up and it was a great car and everything just fell into place for them. Mike has worked with teams in the PASS Super Late Models and the Granite State Pro Stock Series.



Beyea is looking for anything for sponsorships. She believes sponsors are key.



” They help you get to the track whether that is entry fees, tires, fuels, you name it. For us, the biggest thing would be fuel and tires. We have one sponsor that comes on board ASM Graphics. He’s been with me since I’ve started in Go-Karts. Warren Hamilton an amazing guy, I also have my husband MB Wiring. I think I am a good role model for the racing because how many girls say they get to live a dream without the backing of a family relative that raced may that be an uncle or a father, mother, and so on. My husband or I, we haven’t raced anything besides go-karts so for us were just starting.” Beyea Said



Beyea was nervous about picking up the Mod.



” Even though it was a sealed deal. It was so real. It was like what was gonna happen. Is something going to happen where the deal is going to fall through, we ran into issues. The places we were gonna store it fell through so we had nowhere to put it. We had to borrow a friend’s hauler because ours is stored for the winter because we honestly didn’t see this happening.” Beyea Said



For Ashley and Mike, it’s their dream that is becoming a reality



” I think for him owning his own race car and working on it and doing his own thing. We’ve had great success with Joey Doiron, Gabe Brown, and Dan Winter just to name a few. He’s been, cheerleader since the day we’ve met since 2006. He has been whatever I wanted to chase, he’s chased with me. We started with the DT 100 Make-A-Wish Foundation. He doesn’t care about his own dreams. His own dream is to pretty much be a car owner.” Beyea Said

