Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson races in his final Daytona 500 ahead of retirement, he’ll do so knowing he’s still competing with a “deep passion” for racing.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, joined Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special and said he’s not calling it a career because of “the grind.” The driver of the #48 car said he still has the fire to compete with NASCAR’s younger stars.

“My family, my team, we have such a neat energy around us right now,” said Johnson in response to being asked about his final Daytona 500. “I’m not fried, the grind hasn’t gotten to me.”

