90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — If you’ve been to the Indianapolis 500 before, there’s a chance you may have met Henry, who has been volunteering as a yellow shirt for five decades.

“It’s like a team. Some people play golf, some people bowl,” explained Henry. “This is my outlet.”

Henry is 90 years old and he said this is his 50th year volunteering at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We look for speeders, people that are out of hand,” Henry explained.

Henry said he has been to over 200 races and he has never had an incident with a car or a vehicle and a person.

For more about Henry and his years as a volunteer yellow shirt, click the video.