Engine maker Cummins restores 5 Indianapolis 500 cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Engine maker Cummins is celebrating 100 years of business by bringing back historic Indianapolis 500 race cars.

Cummins employees restored five Cummins-powered cars, all of which raced in the Indianapolis 500. They all will take the track Sunday for a vintage parade lap before the green flag drops.

PREVIOUS: 5 historic cars by engine maker Cummins will take lap at Indy 500 | Cummins plans expanded operations at 3 Indiana locations

Lyn St. James, the 1992 Rookie of the Year, will drive one of the cars, the Green Hornet.

The former IndyCar driver said, “It is a kick. it sounds like a race car, it feels like a race car. I almost did a burnout just driving down the straightaway because it has so much power. It was so responsive. I just felt right in the car.”

Two of the cars, including the Green Hornet, are from the 1950s. The other three are from the 1930s.