LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Host Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music star Kelly Clarkson will be performing the national anthem before the Indianapolis 500.

The pop sensation previously sang then anthem before the race in 2011 and 2018.

Clarkson was the first “American Idol” winner in 2002.

She currently serves as a coach on “The Voice” on NBC.