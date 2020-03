A basketball goes through the basket during an NCAA college basketball practice at the Big 12 Conference men’s tournament in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(WWLP) – The Big 10 conference, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pacific 12 conferences have all canceled their tournaments in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Big 12 conference has suspended their tournament.

The conferences posted statements to their twitter accounts Thursday afternoon regarding the cancelations.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020