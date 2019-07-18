Big weekend for NASCAR racing in New England

WWLP
by: Monica Ricci
(WWLP) – Motorsports writer and photographer Matt Wiernasz previews a busy weekend for NASCAR racing here in New England.
You can catch Sunday’s Magic Mile race on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m.
Click here for the full entry list
Plan ahead: Here is the weekend schedule for #NASCAR @NHMS https://t.co/TQrX5V72Z4— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2019
Plan ahead: Here is the weekend schedule for #NASCAR @NHMS https://t.co/TQrX5V72Z4
Come prepared race fans! Bring plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated! Don’t forget you can bring your own cooler in to the stands if it’s 14x14x14 or smaller. See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/jFXz7Vhkh8— New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) July 18, 2019
Come prepared race fans! Bring plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated! Don’t forget you can bring your own cooler in to the stands if it’s 14x14x14 or smaller. See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/jFXz7Vhkh8