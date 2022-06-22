CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have promoted Meghan Hunter to assistant general manger among several front office moves, making her the third woman to currently hold that position and fourth in NHL history.

GM Brandon Davidson announced Hunter’s promotion and other front office moves Tuesday. Karilyn Pilch was also promoted to director of player personnel, while Mark Eaton will remain assistant GM of development and Brian Campbell will keep his role as hockey operations adviser.

“Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step,” Davidson said in a statement. “I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”

Hunter, 41, has risen through the organization since joining Chicago in 2016. She spent the past two seasons as a scout and the director of hockey administration.

Hunter was star at Wisconsin from 2000-04 and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top college player in the country in 2001. She joins Vancouver’s Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as the women currently serving as an assistant general manager for a club.

Hunter as AGM of hockey operations will be in charge of contracts, budgeting and other departments. Eaton will oversee amateur and professional player development and performance and the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford.

“Meghan and Mark have both been important parts of our operation for a number of years, and we are lucky to have them in these important and redeveloped roles,” Davidson said. “Their leadership skills, shared vision with the rest of the leadership team and knowledge of the game gives me plenty of confidence in us achieving our goal.”

Pilch joined the Blackhawks as a player personnel scout last year after playing at Boston University and directing hockey operations there before becoming GM of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride.

