Blue Sox win double header against the Gulls

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox played the Newport Gulls Saturday night winning both games in the process.

With the scores being 6-3 in both games, the Blue Sox continuously came out ahead. Andrew Sears from Rhode Island College made his Holyoke debut on the Blue Sox, pitching three strikeouts in the first inning of the first game.

In the second game, the Blue Sox continued their offensive strike against the Gulls when catcher Paul Franzoni from New Jersey Institute of Technology, gave a two-RBI double. This was followed by Travis Holt from Butler University walking, and Cole Andrews, from the University of Miami, bringing another teammate home with bases loaded. The Blue Sox ended the inning with 4-runs in the bottom of the second.

The Newport Gulls brought a great effort netting three runs each game.

“It feels good. . . Our pitchers did exactly what they were supposed to do, did a really good

job of coming in and passing the torch to each other. Our offense delivered, scored six runs in six opportunities, you do that in pretty much any game, and you’re going to win it.” Head Coach Hez Randolph | Valley Blue Sox

The retiring of Holyoke native Endy Morales’ jersey number has been rescheduled to Sunday before the Blue Sox home game.

The Valley Blue Sox, partnering with People’s Bank and O’Connell Development Group, plan to raise money for the Western Mass Food Bank. When a Blue Sox pitcher records a strikeout, $10 will be donated to the Western Mass Food Bank. The team and their partners also plan to raise money for the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club (HBGC). When a Blue Sox batter forces a walk, $5 is donated to HBGC. Both Strike Out Hunger and Walks for HBGC are taking place at MacKenzie Stadium during the last home game of the season.