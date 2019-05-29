Blues beat Bruins in OT, Stanley Cup tied 1-1

BOSTON (AP) — Carl Gunnarsson has given the St. Louis Blues their first win in Stanley Cup Final history.

He blasted a shot past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask with 3:51 gone in overtime to give the Blues a 3-2 win over Boston. The series is tied at 1-1 with Game 3 in St. Louis coming up on Saturday night.

It’s the first Cup Final win in franchise history for the Blues, who were swept in each of their three consecutive appearances from 1968-1970.

This was another resilient showing for the Blues, who coughed up a two-goal lead and put only 20 shots on net in a flat 4-2 loss in Game 1.

All four regulation goals came in the first period. Defensive-minded defenseman Robert Bortuzzo scored his second of the playoffs and Vladimir Tarasenko added his 10th to show St. Louis would have a response after a strong start by the Bruins.

Wednesday night’s game started at 8PM.

