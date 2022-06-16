SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Reigning ‘The Basketball Tournament’ (TBT) champions Boeheim’s Army released their initial roster on Tuesday, June 15th, with Syracuse basketball alumni at the forefront of the team.

After leading Boeheim’s Army to a championship win in the million-dollar winner-take-all tournament last year, 5-time champion DJ Kennedy and 4-time champion DeAndre Kane return as two of the most important pieces of the roster assembled by team chairman Adam Weitsman. Joining those two are Syracuse alumni Andrew White and CJ Fair, both of whom have played on the team in years past, and some fresh ‘Cuse faces, Marek Dolezaj, Rakeem Christmas, and Tyler Ennis all signing on to play for the first time.

Absent from the roster is long-time participant Eric Devendorf, now the head coach of Liverpool High School JV girls’ basketball, who seems to be retiring from TBT after the team won in last year’s bracket.

There is still time to edit rosters before the tournament begins, and Boeheim’s Army still has two open spots to fill, but there is no word yet on who the players who will fill those positions will be.

Games are set to start July 16th, with the Syracuse Regional, to be played at Onondaga Community College, tipping off on July 22nd. Tickets for the Regional can be found at thetournament.com.