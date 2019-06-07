Bonsignore scores sixth win in a row at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – Justin Bonsignore continued the winning streak on Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as he won the Thompson 125 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race. It is the sixth win in a row at the 5/8 mile.

On lap 87, Bonsignore took the lead from Craig Lutz. The caution would come out on lap 100 for a crash in turn 1 with Patrick Emerling and Anthony Nocella. The teams would come down to make their pit stops for tires. Jon McKennedy won the race off of pit road and led on the restart on lap 106. Bonsignore took the lead on lap 106 from Jon McKennedy.

Bonsignore led the final led 19 laps as he went on to win the race he talked about the win to 22News.

“Really good car right from when we unloaded. We had to work on it a little more then I would’ve liked in practice. Obviously, Ryan (Stone) and the whole pit crew do a great job of bringing great race cars everywhere especially here at Thompson. We fine-tuned it right where we needed it. I can tell our car was going to be good on the long run. Obviously, I didn’t want the caution to come out with 20 to go. I was content with just going to the end finishing under green,” said Bonsignore.

Doug Coby finished in second. He talked to 22News about his race.

“Had a fast car in practice. Won the pole. With the time crunch with the race. Didn’t get the adjustments that we wanted for the race. We were just really tight for the first run. Thought maybe the car would come around as the tires wore out a little bit and it didn’t. We were battling a tight race car and a greasy race track. Really the thing that made our race was coming in 10th and coming out 5th out of the pits. My guys just killed it tonight. Even made a bunch of adjustments on the pit stop. I thought we were gonna lose some spots and then we end up gaining five (spots). That was huge. That’s what made the race,” said Coby.

Craig Lutz finished the race in third. He led the most laps in the race which was 73. He talked to 22News about his race

“It was an awesome night for our team. Fired off real good. Got out in the lead. Came in for a pit stop. Guys had a killer pit stop. Came out fourth and was able to get up to second. The car was to tight,” said Lutz.

Burt Myers made the trip to Thompson as a relief driver for Dave Sapienza. Myers finished the race in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We were really solid. I had a blast driving for David (Sapienza) and his guys. Just a really good group of guys. Honored that Dave gave me a call to drive his car. We were just too tight right there at the end. I put rear brake on the car trying to sling it in the corner to make it turn and got my rear tires hot. That’s when the 46 (Craig Lutz) got by me. All in all a good night,” said Myers.

Ron Silk rounded out the top five. The rest of the top 10 were Eric Goodale, Matt Swanson, Sammy Rameau, Max Zachem and Woody Pitkat.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in action in four weeks as they will head to the Riverhead Raceway in Riverhead, NY on Saturday, July 6. When the tour heads back, Bonsignore believes it will be unknown because parts of the race track were repaved. He did go there a couple of weeks ago. He is confident in what his crew chief Ryan Stone will bring there.