WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Hockey fans filled Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena Saturday afternoon to see the Boston Bruins Alumni team face off against the coaches of the Westfield Youth Hockey Association.

The fundraiser, benefiting both the arena and the hockey association, was a thrill to see for veteran hockey fans who recall seeing the alumni in their prime keeping the Bruins in contention.

Every year the Bruins Alumni generate a huge crowd at Amelia Park arena. The Alumni add to the occasion each year by conducting autograph sessions for the fans.