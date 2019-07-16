Boston Bruins Forward Chris Wagner to drive pace car in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials announced on Friday Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner will drive the Pace car during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event this upcoming weekend.

“I’m very excited and honored to drive the pace car for the race on the 21st,” said 28-year-old Massachusetts native Wagner in a news release. “It should be an awesome experience and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Wagner helped the Bruins win the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes with scoring two goals. He was injured blocking a shot in Game 3. The Bruins went to the Stanley Cup Finals against the St. Louis Blue and lost in Game 7 at TD Garden. Wagner played in 76 regular season games during the 2018-19 campaign scoring 12 goals and receiving seven assists.

“Wagner really showcased that hard-nosed, blue-collar New England vibe this past season,” said David McGrath, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NHMS in a news release. “Many of our race fans are huge hockey fans as well, so I’m sure they’ll get a thrill of seeing a hometown hero behind the wheel on ‘The Magic Mile’ as he leads the drivers to the green flag to start the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.”

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will take this Sunday, July 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the drop of the green flag at 3 p.m.