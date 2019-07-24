1  of  2
Boston Celtics hire first female assistant coach

BOSTON. (WWLP) – The Boston Celtics made history when they hired a female to join their coaching staff over a month ago.

Kara Lawson will be joining the Celtics as an assistant coach. She is a former point guard for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Local basketball players told 22News that Lawson coaching in the NBA is an inspiration to female basketball players everywhere.

“Yeah it’s really showing how not only men can do it, females can do it just as well,” said Kiya Mcdow.

Before joining the Celtics coaching staff, Lawson most recently worked as an analyst for ESPN. Lawson is the fourth female coach in the NBA.

