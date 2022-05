BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Celtics won game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night. They will go up against Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors. Many local sports bars are gearing up to cater to fans by ordering more food to bring in extra staff.

The Celtics’ first game will be this upcoming Thursday night in San Francisco with tip-off just after 9 p.m.