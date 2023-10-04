WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Celtics announced that they’ve signed former Wilbraham & Monson Academy standout Wenyen Gabriel.

Gabriel is a center and power forward who has played in 145 games over four seasons in the NBA and led South Sudan at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

At the tournament, South Sudan placed first out of all African nations and earned the country’s first-ever qualification for the Olympics.