Boston Red Sox faces Houston Astros in Game 3 of ALCS

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox are in the American League Championship Series and making their return to Boston on Monday.

With the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros splitting the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Houston, Monday night’s game will determine who will take the lead in the ALCS. Fenway Park will host the next three games, which means this ALCS doesn’t have to return to Houston.

Pitching from struggling starters to blown-up bullpens has defined this series so far. The Red Sox are now hoping a home-field advantage can help propel them into the World Series. Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 for the Sox, opposite Jose Urquidy for the Astros.

Historically, Game 3 is pivotal. Teams who go up 2-1 in best-of-seven settings go on to win the series more than 70-percent of the time.

On Friday, the Astros used a pair of late homers from infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to come from behind and win Game 1, but on Saturday, the Red Sox hit grand slams in the first two innings by J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers to win Game 2.

Game 1 October 15: Red Sox 4, Astros 5

Game 2 October 16: Red Sox 9, Astros 5

The series continues with the following:

Game 3 Monday, October 18 at 8:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 4 Tuesday, October 19 at 8:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 5 Wednesday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 6 Friday, October 22 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 7 Saturday, October 23 at 8:08 p.m.

22News reporter Nick Aresco is in Boston to bring you fan reaction and a preview from Fenway Park on live starting at 5 p.m.