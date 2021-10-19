Boston Red Sox faces Houston Astros in Game 4 of ALCS

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora celebrates Boston Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam home run during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WWLP/AP) – The Red Sox are in the American League Championship Series and playing Game 4 against the Astros in Game 4 in Boston on Tuesday.

The Red Sox were 49-32 on their home turf in 2021. Boston has hit 20 home runs this postseason, Kike Hernandez has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of 1.028.

The Astros went 44-37 in road games in 2021. Houston has hit nine home runs this postseason, Kyle Tucker has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .704.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-3. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his first victory this postseason and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Jose Urquidy took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

Game 1 October 15: Red Sox 4, Astros 5

Game 2 October 16: Red Sox 9, Astros 5

Game 3 October 18: Red Sox 12, Astros 3

The series continues with the following:

Game 4 Tuesday, October 19 at 8:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 5 Wednesday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 6 Friday, October 22 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 7 Saturday, October 23 at 8:08 p.m.

22News reporter Nick Aresco is in Boston to bring you fan reaction and a preview from Fenway Park on live starting at 5 p.m.