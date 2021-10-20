Boston Red Sox faces Houston Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo celebrates a triple against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WWLP/AP) – The Red Sox are in the American League Championship Series and playing Game 5 against the Astros in Boston on Wednesday at 5:08 p.m.

Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox after allowing one run over 2 2/3 innings in Game 1. Framber Valdez goes for Houston. He gave up two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings during the series opener.

In a series that had been dominated by offense — especially Boston’s, which has hit 10 homers in the series, including a record-setting three grand slams to turn Games 2 and 3 into routs — the teams traded first-inning home runs.

Game 1 October 15: Red Sox 4, Astros 5

Game 2 October 16: Red Sox 9, Astros 5

Game 3 October 18: Red Sox 12, Astros 3

Game 4 October 19: Red Sox 2, Astros 9

Games 6 and 7 will be back in Houston on Friday and, if necessary, Saturday.

Game 5 Wednesday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 6 Friday, October 22 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 7 Saturday, October 23 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 5 roll call. pic.twitter.com/mYsYPRtnRu — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 20, 2021

22News reporter Nick Aresco is in Boston to bring you fan reaction and a preview from Fenway Park on live starting at 5 p.m.