BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox open the season Thursday at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Both the game and Fenway Park will look a little different this year. Major League Baseball has implemented several rule changes, including bigger bases and pitch clocks which are designed to speed up the game.

This week, the team showed off some improvements to the stadium as well. Those include new energy-efficient LED lighting for the field, an interactive kid’s concourse, and new food offerings like avocado fries and gluten-free pizza. There’s also a women’s locker room and artificial intelligence self-checkout.

The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson will be singing the National Anthem. The 104th Fighter Wing From Barnes Air National Guard Base will also perform the flyover.

