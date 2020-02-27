Boston Red Sox player quarantined in Florida after returning from Taiwan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston Red Sox pitcher is in quarantine and ordered to stay in his Florida hotel room after returning from Taiwan.

The Boston Red Sox has asked 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu to remain in his hotel room in Florida, preventing him from reporting to the team’s spring training complex nearby.

A Red sox spokesperson, said concerns over the Coronavirus led them to use, “an overabundance of caution.”

Liu wrote in a Facebook post that he has been working out and spending time online. He is reportedly scheduled to rejoin the Sox this weekend but is not expected to make the major league roster.

The team’s medical staff has been monitoring the player.

Liu is the second Red Sox player from Taiwan to be quarantined, according to NBC Boston, Tzu-Wei Lin was also quarantined earlier this month. Liu is scheduled to be released from quarantine on Saturday if he doesn’t show symptoms for the virus.