SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year hiatus, the Red Sox Winter Weekend is returning to Springfield.

It’s a full baseball festival for fans of all ages. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Wally the Green Monster, as well as Hall of Famers David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Wade Boggs. Players will be available for autographs and photos, and see the four World Series Trophies, Red Sox artifacts such as Silver Bats, Gold Gloves, MVPs, and Cy Young Awards.

The events will take place on January 20th and 21st at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center. Weekend passes are on sale now online.