Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park to face Toronto Blue Jays

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox started their first exhibition game of the season Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Score: Red Sox 6 – Blue Jays 8 (Final)

The first time the Sox played against an opposing team since their season was put on hold in early March due to the Coronavirus. It’s a new baseball season with new rules and regulations due to Covid-19 that are going to impact the near future for America’s past time.

Fewer games, no spitting, no fist bumping rapid testing and one of the biggest changes, no fans. But despite it all, baseball is back for the first time since March and fans are happy that we’re finally playing ball.

Drew Hanstedt of Boston told 22News, “You gotta do what you gotta do to you get the season going I’m ok with it no fist bumping no spitting. Baseball is such a historic sport so 162 is a grind so with 60 games every game matter so there’s going to be more intensity and I think it’s going to make baseball must watch TV this summer.”

“With an exhibition game tonight, this place would’ve been packed we to a restaurant and peaked into the field and there was no one there,” said Alan Rathbun, also of Boston. “It doesn’t feel the same it doesn’t have the vibe or the action you’re used to here.”

“We’ll get through it we have promising talent I think the Red Sox will do some damage,” said Carlito Fletcher. “It’s definitely different I’ll tell you that I’ve never seen something like this. I’ve been coming to Sox games since I was five-years-old so this is definitely a big change.”

A change that athletes and fans all across all sports will have to get used to.

The Red Sox will have one more exhibition game Wednesday before their Home opener here at Fenway Friday night.