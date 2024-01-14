SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the Boston Red Sox head down to Fort Meyers, Florida for the 2024 Spring Training, they will be heading to Springfield for Winter Weekend.

To mark the unofficial start of baseball season, the squad will first spend a weekend at MGM Springfield, meeting with fans, signing autographs, and more. The Red Sox Winter Weekend will take place at MGM and at the MassMutual Center next Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are still available online through the MassMutual Center’s website, but be sure to get yours quick, as they will be selling fast.