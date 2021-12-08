Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announced

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The 12th Annual Monte's March Against Hunger has raised $529,076, surpassing the goal of $500,000.

On November 22 & 23, WRSI 93.9 radio personality Monte Belmonte walked 43 miles, from Springfield to Greenfield, in an effort to raise money and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity in western Massachusetts. The theme for this year's march was End Hunger Now! He was joined by hundreds of supporters along the route.