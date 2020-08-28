Boycotts continue across major sports following police shooting of Jacob Blake

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Boycotts across professional sports will continue Friday night in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The NHL playoffs will not be played Friday night as a continued protest. The boycott of the game started with the NBA and continued through Major League Baseball, MLS, and Tennis.

Some practices across the NFL were cancelled as well. 22News spoke with a UMass junior who said these boycotts were discussed during one of his classes.

“A lot of us really like entertainment and seeing it being disrupted is going to allow more people to be aware of it and actually find solutions,’ said Marco Maldonado.

The NBA and NHL will both resume their playoff games on Saturday.