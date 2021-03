North Carolina A&T’s Deja Winters, left, and North Carolina State’s Jada Boyd, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) – Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to help top-seeded North Carolina State overcome a slow start and coast to a 79-58 win over 16 seed NC A&T in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

N.C. State was making its fourth straight tournament appearance and 26th overall, but earned a No. 1 seed for the first time.