Brad Marchand ‘good to go’ for Game 1 despite injuring his hand

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand took a maintenance day off from practice and is good to go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand did not practice with the rest of the team, and Karson Kuhlman took his spot in line rushes.

Marchand injured his left hand in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Thursday but practiced Saturday. He says his hand is just fine. He says getting dinged up in practice is just part of the game.

Karson Kuhlman skated in Marchand’s place on the Bruins’ top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Sunday.

Marchand is Boston’s leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists. He had 100 points on 36 goals and 64 assists during the regular season.

Defenseman Kevan Miller remains out with a lower-body injury.

