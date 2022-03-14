CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has come out of retirement after just 40 days away from the game.

We could of saw this coming. Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Brady said Sunday he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”



Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title two seasons ago and an NFC South championship last season.

Brady announced his retirement back on February 1 but that didn’t come before some confusion when ESPN first reported that he was retiring days before the official decision.



Fans I spoke with aren’t surprised by his return to the game.

“I’m not surprised that he returned. I didn’t think he was going to retire when he did. He said he wanted to go to 45 years old. Too bad he’s not with the patriots still, he probably wanted to go to the 49ers but when Aaron said he couldn’t go he decided to come back,” said Chicopee resident, Don Lamothe.

Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. The MLB lockout lasted longer at 99 days.

Rob Gronkowski has not yet committed to a return for the 2022 season but Brady’s return might help make up his mind.