Bruins fans gearing up for Game 7

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents already have their outfits picked out for watch parties, Bruins gear, of course.

We went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in West Springfield to find out how they’re preparing for the big game.

One Bruins fan said he’s ready to celebrate another win for the city of champions.

“Loading up, got the jerseys, got a bunch of friends, got some junk food. Oh we’re pumped, we’re throwing a big party, a big after party when the Bruins take home the ‘ship,” said Tyler Milay, Southampton.

We’ll check back in Wednesday to see how quickly the winning team’s gear sells out.

