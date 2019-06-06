Bruins have home-ice advantage in Game 5 against the Blues

Boston Bruins’ Joakim Nordstrom, right, of Sweden, juggles the puck in front of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins are back on home ice Thursday against the St. Louis Blues where they’ll look to come back and take the lead in Game 5.

The Bruins fell 4-2 in St. Louis on Monday and also suffered an injury on Captain Zdeno Chara.

Chara has a broken jaw after getting a puck to the face in the second period.

Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a concussion in Game 2, returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Both Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are game time decisions for Game 5.

Puck drops at 8:00 p.m at TD Garden in Boston.

22News reporter Hector Molina is covering the game. Watch 22News for highlights and updates.

