Bruins host the Blues in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins are playing in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The final push for a Stanley Cup title is underway. The only thing that stands between the Bruins and hoisting another Stanley Cup title is the St. Louis Blues and the Bruins are looking to start the series off with a win.

The Bruins advance after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final. Bruins are now back in Boston for game one of the Stanley Cup final.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside for the fan fest before Monday’s game. One fan said it’s important for the team to start the series off right.

“We’re hoping that they set the tone early,” the fan said. “They’ve had 10-11 days off so hopefully they can take the energy and start hitting in the first. Score a couple of goals and make the blues nervous as the series goes on.”

This Stanley Cup final matchup brings memories to fans of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. A series that Boston swept and fans are hoping for a similar outcome in this series.

One of the heroes in that series and a hero to many Bruins fans is Bobby Orr. Orr scored the iconic game-winner in that series and one of the more iconic goals in NHL history.

The X-factor for the Bruins in this postseason has been goalie Tuuka Rask. Fans told 22News he’ll have to keep up his stellar play to win the Stanley Cup.

Puck drops Monday at 8 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston. 22News reporter Hector Molina is covering the game. Watch 22News for highlights and updates.

