Bruins to take on St. Louis Blues in Game 7

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Bruins will face off against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 Wednesday to decide who will take home the Stanley Cup this year.

The teams will take the ice at TD Garden at 8 p.m. to play the final game of the season.

The Bruins tied the series and forced Game 7 Sunday night when they played in St. Louis. The Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 in Game 6 to tie the series up at three games apiece.

A win would give the Bruins their 7th Stanley Cup in franchise history and first since 2011.

This is the Blue’s first Stanley Cup appearance in 49 years after being swept in 1968, 1969 and 1970. If the Blue’s won on Thursday it would be their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

You can watch Wednesday night’s game on 22News starting at 8 p.m.

22News reporters Hector Molina and Sydney Snow will be in Boston and have a preview of the game starting at 22News at 5:30 p.m.