Bruins to welcome back fans for first time in over a year

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders at the TD Garden in Boston Thursday night and are welcoming fans back for the first time in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic halted people from attending games.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed after five players entered COVID-19 protocols last week in Buffalo. 22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be covering the game and will provide a preview on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

According to the Boston Bruin’s website, the Bruins got word on Wednesday afternoon that they would be allowed back to practice ahead of the game against the Islander’s Thursday night.

Since the NHL was forced to pause the hockey season last March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 12 percent capacity starting on March 22, just over a year later.

TD Garden is introducing the “Play It Safe” commitment to care, which is a comprehensive program designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to TD Garden’s website, they created touch-free event experiences and re-engineered operational and sanitation procedures to minimize contact risk and support hygiene to exceed best-practice guidelines from the CDC.

Play It Safe includes the following safety protocols: