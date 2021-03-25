Bruins to welcome back fans for first time in over a year

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders at the TD Garden in Boston Thursday night and are welcoming fans back for the first time in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic halted people from attending games.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed after five players entered COVID-19 protocols last week in Buffalo. 22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be covering the game and will provide a preview on 22News starting at 5 p.m.
According to the Boston Bruin’s website, the Bruins got word on Wednesday afternoon that they would be allowed back to practice ahead of the game against the Islander’s Thursday night.
Since the NHL was forced to pause the hockey season last March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 12 percent capacity starting on March 22, just over a year later.
TD Garden is introducing the “Play It Safe” commitment to care, which is a comprehensive program designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
According to TD Garden’s website, they created touch-free event experiences and re-engineered operational and sanitation procedures to minimize contact risk and support hygiene to exceed best-practice guidelines from the CDC.
Play It Safe includes the following safety protocols:
- Guests entering TD Garden must complete a health and safety agreement online the day of the event
- All fans attending a game or event at TD Garden are required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat as permitted
- All event tickets are mobile-only
- Ticketed seats will be sold in pods of two and four, and physically distanced at least six feet between groups
- Guests will be given a specific entry gate and asked to enter the arena only through assigned entrances based on seating location
- There is a no-bag policy that will be strictly enforced upon entry to minimize touchpoints, ensure safety protocols, and expedite the entry process
- Guests can now skip the lines and order food and beverage online and through the TD Garden Hub app and pick it up at a designated concession stand
- Guests can use the TD Garden Hub App to access features such as prepaid parking, mobile ticketing, ordering food and beverage for contactless pick-up, and using the mobile wallet for cashless transactions for concessions and retail
- At the end of the event, TD Garden staff will assist guests in a physically distanced exit procedure