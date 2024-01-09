Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
37°
Sign Up
Chicopee
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Now
Watch: WWLP Newscast
Watch: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Local News
22News I-Team
Massachusetts News
Breaking News
Crime
Political News
COVID-19
U.S. News
Traffic Reports
Boston State House
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Chicago rapper “G Herbo” sentenced for nationwide …
Top Stories
Local nonprofits grapple with severe state funding …
Video
22nd HoopHall Classic to boost local economy
Video
VT man guilty in Franklin County car, house break-ins
2023 was the warmest year on record for Massachusetts
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radars
Closings and Delays
Snowfall Map
Weather News
Live Cameras
Severe Weather
Springfield Weather Maps
Sign up for daily weather emails
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
Patriots: New England Nation
Top Stories
Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, AP source …
Top Stories
Montgomery has early lead in Sony Open with 64. Gary …
Top Stories
NCAA takes step toward determining if new tier of …
Donovan Mitchell scores season-high 45 points, Cavaliers …
22nd HoopHall Classic to boost local economy
Video
Mason Rudolph’s unlikely renaissance has led the …
Community
Connecting with Community
Remarkable Women 2024
Local Events Calendar
22News InFocus
Gas Prices
Massachusetts Lottery
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Press Releases
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
BestReviews
Contact Us
Entertainment
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Paw Patrol LIVE: “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming …
Video
Top Stories
Financial resolutions for the new year
Video
Top Stories
Ways to protect your pet from the winter weather
Video
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. through music at …
Video
Pet of the Week: Meet Murphy!
Video
Winter care tips for houseplants
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Download our app
Contests
Advertise With Us
Sign up for daily newsletters
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
The CW
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bruins
Mass Lottery Keno game displays Boston Bruins theme
Top Bruins Headlines
Top Stories on WWLP.com
Jonathan Evans dies shortly after closing Chicopee …
Rare bird found in Massachusetts on New Year’s Day
Basketball Hall of Fame to honor Ice Cube this weekend
Rare opening of Valentine Mansion in Springfield
Lawmakers tour condo complex with crumbling concrete