CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Local pizzerias make preparations ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the New England Patriots will not be taking the field western Massachusetts is still gearing up for the Big Game. 22News spoke with restaurants and grocery stores all week preparing for the game. One consensus the Super Bowl is one of the busiest weekends of the year and the data lines up with that.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending for game-day-related items like food, drink, and decor is predicted to reach 14 point 6 billion dollars. A sports fan from East Longmeadow told 22News what he plans on buying for the big game and why he’s rooting for the Bengals. Americans are expected to consume 1 point 4 billion wings today.