Cabre dominates United Site Services 70 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Chase Cabre dominated the United Site Services 70 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cabre talked about the win to 22News



” I said it out there and I’ll say it again. Doug Howe, Rev Racing crew. They gave me a race car to go out there and dominate like we did. They did a heck of a job and it’s just a pleasure to hold the wheel for them.” Said Cabre

Sam Mayer beat Derek Kraus to the line to finish in second. He talked to 22News about his second-place run.

” The first lap we got put four wide of off (turn) two. It gave us a lot of right front damage. It definitely did take effect on the car. Everyone at GMS put together a good car and it was still able to turn good through the center but it was just tight on throttle. I am happy. I’ll take that for the start we had for sure.” Said Mayer



Derek Kraus finished in third. He talked to 22News about how the race went for him.



” It was really good overall. At the end it was really good and I am excited for Iowa.” Said Kraus



The NASCAR K&N Pro Series will have an East West Combination race next weekend at Iowa Speedway. They will make their final appearance of the season here in New England at the Full Throttle Weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Apple Barrel 125 in September.