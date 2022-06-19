SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the game that everyone in western Massachusetts is talking about!

The Springfield Thunderbirds are away in Chicago playing the top seeded Wolves in Game 1 of the AHL Calder Cup Finals.

22News was at MGM’s TAP Sports Bar to gauge fan emotions going into Sunday’s game. The tension and excitement was undeniable as Springfield headed into the first game of the finals.

It’s been an intense season for the players and the fans. The Thunderbirds just secured their first Eastern Conference Championship in their first Calder Cup Playoffs contest against the Laval Rocket this past week.

And, although the Thunderbirds are away in Chicago, fans are showing up and showing out

at the watch parties. A whole lot of chants, cheers, and of course community. No city has team spirit and pride like Springfield.

Fans are predicting that the game tonight will be a close one. But, fans that are confident that the Birds will declaw the Wolves in an epic game.

“I just want Springfield to be physical like they were against Laval,” said Kippy Rossi of Springfield. “If they can just come out and play their game and play fast, hard hockey I think they’ll win. It’s been 31 years since any team from Springfield has been in the finals and since they won the cup so it’ll be really cool to see them bring it back to Springfield.”

This series marks the first time the Thunderbirds have ever faced a Western Conference opponent in their time in the American Hockey League.

A series victory would give Springfield its 8th Calder Cup championship in the city’s AHL history, which dates back to 1936.

Chicago held the lead for most of the game, but Springfield was able to tie it up in the 3rd period to force overtime. Matthew Kessel would eventually score to allow the Thunderbirds to fly past the Wolves by a score of 5 to 4.

Game 2 is in Chicago, the puck drops Monday June 20, at 8 p.m.