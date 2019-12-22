Call Before You Dig to sponsor Pro Late Model Event at Stafford

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP)- The 2020 ISMA Supermodified schedule was released on Tuesday. The 2020 season will kick off at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, May 30. The second race of the season Monadnock Speedway will be on Saturday, June 27 for a 75 lap event along with the Monadnock Speedway track divisions. The start time will be at 5 p.m. The rain date will be on Sunday, June 28.

The series will head to Jukasa Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 11. The rain date will be on Sunday, July 12. The Hy-Miller Nationals at Sandusky Speedway will be on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25. The Fast 40 will be on Friday night with the Hy-Miller Nationals 100 on Saturday night. The Ollie Silva Memorial for the ISMA Supers will be held at Lee USA Speedway on Friday night, August 7. They will head to Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, August 12 and then race in Delaware Speedway in Delaware, ONT on Saturday, August 15. The rain date will be on Sunday, August 16.

Oxford Plains Speedway will have the ISMA Supers as part one of the prestigious short track events in the country the Oxford 250. They will have a 75 lap event on Saturday, August 29.

The Star Classic/Bob Webber, Sr Memorial 125 will be held at Star Speedway on Saturday, September 19.

The 2020 season finale for ISMA will be at the World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 10, and 11. Practice and qualifying will be held on Saturday with the 50 lap season finale on Sunday.