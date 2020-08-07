Cam Newton speaks to press for first time as a New England Patriot

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Cam Newton spoke to reporters for the first time as a New England Patriot Friday.

Newton spoke during an online video conference. He said it has been a “breath of fresh air” and “invigorating” to work with a new team after spending the first nine years of his career in Carolina.

“I don’t wanna say disbelief at this particular moment in time man, but it’s a surreal moment. Guys, nobody really knows how excited I am just to be a part of this organization and many ways the want, just following up such a powerful dynasty that is enriched with so much prestige,” said Newton.

Newton signed with New England in June. His one-year deal is worth up to $7-and-a-half million with incentives.

Head coach Bill Belichick also spoke Friday morning, and QB Jarrett Stidham spoke after Newton.