Carlson wins USAC DMA Midget event at The Flat Track

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Seth Carlson out of Stafford, CT took down the win as part of the Friday Dirt Duels at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday night.
They were 23 USAC DMA Midgets on hand. The first caution came on lap 2 for Bobby White for making contact with the wall in turn 2. Steve Midford led the first nine laps and Seth Carlson took the lead from Midford and never looked back.
Will Hull from Plainfield, VT finished in second. Joe Krawiec out of Granby, CT finished in third. Jeff Champagne out of Westfield finished in fourth.