STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) - Woody Pitkat took down the win in the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Chase Dowling took the lead at the start of the 80 lap race as Rocco would be in second. Pitkat would be in third. Mike Willis, Jr would be in fourth and Ronnie Williams would round out the top five.

Rocco took the lead from Dowling on lap 5. Craig Lutz passed by Willis, Jr and Williams and would be in fourth. Pitkat took second from Dowling on the outside at lap 17. Todd Owen was working his way through the field as he took fourth from Lutz on lap 22. Dylan Kopec brought out the first caution on lap 29 as he spun in turn 4. On the restart, Jeff Gallup spun in turn 1 and Dana DiMatteo spun in turns 1 and 2 as Gallup hit the turn 1 wall as his night would come to an end. On the restart, Pitkat took the lead from Rocco. Rocco would get the lead back with a crossover move. Lutz passed Pitkat for second on lap 34. Lutz and Rocco made contact as Rocco went spinning turn 3 bringing out the caution on lap 37.