Celtics postpone second consecutive game

Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot as Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro (14) defends during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BOSTON (SHNS) – After running up a 7-3 record to start the season, COVID-19 has temporarily shut down the Boston Celtics.

The team postponed a home game with the Miami Heat scheduled for Sunday night and on Monday announced that its game with the Bulls scheduled to tip off Tuesday night in Chicago was also postponed.

On Twitter, the team listed seven players out due to “health and safety protocols” – Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

The NBA on Tuesday also cited health and safety protocols in announcing the postponement of a game scheduled for Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans.