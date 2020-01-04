Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up next to Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Jaylen Brown scored 24 points with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point first-quarter deficit against the NBA’s worst team and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106.

Marcus Smart started in place of the flu-ridden Kemba Walker and scored 15, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds left.

Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks. But Daniel Theis blocked his potential game-winner in the final seconds, setting off a scramble that resulted in a brief shoving match.