Celtics third straight game canceled as team deals with COVID cases

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at TD Garden has been postponed.

The Celtics can’t field the minimum eight players in order to play, due to COVID-19 protocols. The announcement marks the third straight game the Celtics have had postponed.

Last Friday, Boston announced that three players – Robert Williams, Grant Williams, and Tristan Thompson would all be sitting out of that night’s game. The next day, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, and Javonte Green were added to that list.

This comes as the Celtics were off to a pretty good start, going 7-3 and ranking first in the Eastern Conference, so fans are disappointed.

Nico Agruso of Springfield told 22News, “I don’t think you can really plan for it, but again they just got to do what they go to do, so hopefully they keep the good start up and they get back to it.”

The Celtics are scheduled to play the Magic again on Friday. The status of that game is still unclear.

It’s not just the Celtics dealing with this, the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls have at least four players out due to the league’s COVID protocols.