Chase for the Championship

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
Top Stories
Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade
Residents react to arrest made in fire at MLK Church in Springfield
Video
End of a disappointing season for Patriots
Video
Negotiators reach deal on major climate bill
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Raiders talk about thrilling season- finale win 32-31 over Broncos
Video
Top Stories
Pats win final game at Gillette, 28-14 over Jets
Top Stories
Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired
Video
Kentucky runs for 281, holds off NC State 23-21 in Gator Bowl
Alabama’s Najee Harris hurdles defender in Rose Bowl, answers request from Megan Rapinoe
Video
BREAKING: Tom Herman fired as Longhorns head coach after 4 seasons
Gallery
Community
Toys For Tots
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Upgrade your celebration with an outstanding New Year’s Eve table
Video
Top Stories
Making a Red Raspberry and Chocolate Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream
Video
Top Stories
Twenty exercises to help kick 2020 out the door
Video
Champagne cocktail recipes to add a twist to your New Year’s Eve celebration
Video
Making your own charcuterie board
Video
Get crafty and celebrate 2021 with the kids
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Chase for the Championship
Kentucky runs for 281, holds off NC State 23-21 in Gator Bowl
Trending Stories
Forecast Discussion
Video
Weather Alert: Snow continues overnight into Monday morning
Video
Massachusetts man dies in Rhode Island off-road Jeep crash
TOP 5: Massachusetts coronavirus numbers town-by-town
Parking bans in place for winter weather beginning Sunday
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video