Hot-shooting Duke races past Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke led by almost 20 points on its way to an 84-60 rout of Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils shot just over 54 percent from the floor and were 11-of-25 from 3-point range. They outrebounded Wake Forest 37-29, too.

Their largest lead was 29.

Carter Whitt knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 11-11 with 13:19 left in the first half. Duke then went on a 25-9 run to take over the game.

Matthew Hurt led all scorers with 22 points. DJ Steward (16), Joey Baker (12), and Wendell Moore Jr. (11) all scored in double figures, too.

Ody Oguama led Wake Forest with 14 points. Daivien Williamson added 12 and Ian DuBose had 10.

Duke returns to Durham Saturday to host No. 7 Virginia. The Demon Deacons host North Carolina State.