Hubb’s 19 points lift Notre Dame past Miami in 73-59 win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Notre Dame beat Miami 73-59 Sunday evening.
Miami scored the game’s first six points before a 9-3 Notre Dame run evened the count.
Dane Goodwin’s 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime gave Notre Dame a 19-16 lead and the Fighting Irish never trailed again.
Notre Dame led 30-22 at intermission and extended the lead to 58-39 with 9:24 left on a pair of free throws by Juwan Durham.
Kameron McGusty scored 20 points for Miami.