Jones scores 25, Louisville stops Duke streak with 80-73 win in OT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Carlik Jones scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, sophomore Quinn Slazinski opened the scoring in OT with a 3-pointer and Louisville fended off Duke 80-73, halting the Blue Devils’ late-season win streak at four games.
Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, scored 24 points when Louisville defeated Duke 70-65 on Jan. 23 – marking this the first regular-season sweep for the Cardinals against the Blue Devils.
Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with a career-high 37 points – tying the most points by a Duke player in the last 15 seasons (Grayson Allen 2017).